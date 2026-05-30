Satwik-Chirag Stun World No 1 Pair To Reach Singapore Open Final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the world's top-ranked pair to secure their place in the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament final, showcasing their exceptional badminton skills.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament final.

The Indian duo defeated world number one Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea in straight games.

The match lasted 52 minutes, with the Indian pair winning 21-19, 21-18.

Satwik and Chirag displayed remarkable comeback skills in both games to secure their victory.

Star Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned top seeds and world No. 1 Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea in straight games, to storm into the final of the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

The fourth seeded Indian pair prevailed over the reigning world champion duo of Ho and Jae 21-19, 21-18 in a semifinal contest that lasted 52 minutes.

Satwik-Chirag's Opponents in the Final

The Indians will play against the winner of the other semifinal, between the third seeded Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and fifth seeds Liang Wei Kang and Chang Wang from China in Sunday's summit clash.

Mixed Doubles Result

But it was curtains for Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto as they lost 16-21, 21-17, 13-21 against the Japanese pair of Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Key Moments from the Semifinal

The men's doubles semifinal between the Indian and the Korean pairs was a closely contested affair with Ho and Jae holding a narrow 13-11 lead at the break in the opening game.

But Satwik and Chirag stayed within touching distance and made a remarkable comeback by earning crucial points to pocket the opening game.

It was not smooth sailing for Satwik and Chirag in the second game as well, trailing 11-14 in the midway stage. But the Indians maintained their composure to come from behind and upset the Korean pair.