Satwik-Chirag make season's first final at Hong Kong Open

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their first final of the season at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 after six semi-final heartbreaks. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended a long wait for a title shot this year, storming into the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 with a straight-games victory on Saturday.

The world No. 9 duo defeated Chinese Taipei's Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15 to make their first final of the season after six semi-final heartbreaks.

The eighth seeded Indians will take on China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who beat Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee 21-19, 21-8 in the other semi-final.

For Satwik and Chirag, the result is more than just a step into another summit clash. It marks a stirring comeback from a gruelling year that tested both their bodies and spirit.

A year ago, the Indians endured the anguish of missing out on an Olympic medal after being stopped by Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

They salvaged some pride with a bronze at the World Championships, becoming only the third Indian pair, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win multiple medals at the event.

Satwik battled back and elbow injuries in the months after the Olympics, only to be struck by personal tragedy when his father died from cardiac arrest in February.

His comeback was cut short again by a bout of chickenpox.

Chirag too struggled with a recurring back injury, leaving the pair short of rhythm and results.

Saturday's win, therefore, is a statement of resilience as much as form, offering a glimpse of the hunger that once made them trailblazers for Indian doubles on the world stage.