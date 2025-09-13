HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag make season's first final at Hong Kong Open

Satwik-Chirag make season's first final at Hong Kong Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 11:34 IST

x

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their first final of the season at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 after six semi-final heartbreaks. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended a long wait for a title shot this year, storming into the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 with a straight-games victory on Saturday.

The world No. 9 duo defeated Chinese Taipei's Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15 to make their first final of the season after six semi-final heartbreaks.

The eighth seeded Indians will take on China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who beat Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee 21-19, 21-8 in the other semi-final.

 

For Satwik and Chirag, the result is more than just a step into another summit clash. It marks a stirring comeback from a gruelling year that tested both their bodies and spirit.

A year ago, the Indians endured the anguish of missing out on an Olympic medal after being stopped by Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

They salvaged some pride with a bronze at the World Championships, becoming only the third Indian pair, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win multiple medals at the event.

Satwik battled back and elbow injuries in the months after the Olympics, only to be struck by personal tragedy when his father died from cardiac arrest in February.

His comeback was cut short again by a bout of chickenpox.

Chirag too struggled with a recurring back injury, leaving the pair short of rhythm and results.

Saturday's win, therefore, is a statement of resilience as much as form, offering a glimpse of the hunger that once made them trailblazers for Indian doubles on the world stage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Jaismine, Nupur storm into World Boxing finals
Jaismine, Nupur storm into World Boxing finals
Is Abhimanyu Mishra Next Bobby Fischer?
Is Abhimanyu Mishra Next Bobby Fischer?
Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!
Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!
Davis Cup: India open up 2-0 lead against Switzerland!
Davis Cup: India open up 2-0 lead against Switzerland!
Can Neeraj Chopra defend his world title in Tokyo?
Can Neeraj Chopra defend his world title in Tokyo?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Normalcy returns to Nepal after unrest1:09

Normalcy returns to Nepal after unrest

Amazing Tamannaah Bhatia!1:21

Amazing Tamannaah Bhatia!

Disha Patani's father reveals '8-10 rounds' gunshots fired at house2:42

Disha Patani's father reveals '8-10 rounds' gunshots...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV