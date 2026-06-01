How Satwik-Chirag Plan To Build On Singapore Open Victory

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their Singapore Open victory and outline their plans for continued success on the international stage, including the World Championships and the 2028 Olympics.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Satwik-Chirag won the Singapore Open, their third Super 750 title, after overcoming injuries and final defeats.

The pair dismissed claims of inconsistency, highlighting their world number three ranking despite injury setbacks.

Injuries have been a significant challenge, requiring careful body management and strategic tournament selection.

The return of former coach Mathias Boe, alongside Tan Kim Her, has provided tactical clarity and renewed confidence.

Satwik and Chirag aim to use the Singapore Open victory as a springboard for future success, including the World Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

There has been a 742-day gap between eighth and ninth BWF World Tour title for India's crack doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy but if one dares calling them inconsistent, the answer would be like a smash aimed at the body.

The first Indian doubles pair to win the Singapore Open, the former world No. 1 duo came back from a game down to beat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a 73-minute final on Sunday.

This was the pair's third Super 750 crown and came after a period marked by injuries, four final defeats and eight semifinal exits.

Overcoming Challenges and Maintaining Consistency

"I wouldn't call it inconsistency. I think we, on the contrary, were quite consistent. To be calling number three in the world inconsistent, I think everybody else beyond number one should stop playing badminton," Chirag said, responding to a PTI query during a virtual media interaction.

For India's premier men's doubles pair, the last two years were less about fluctuating performances and more about navigating injuries, lengthy breaks and the challenge of rediscovering rhythm in one of badminton's most fiercely competitive disciplines.

But Chirag dismissed any notion that the pair had become inconsistent.

"Yes, obviously, everybody enters the court to win. Likewise for us, we wanted to go out there and win titles. But it wasn't like we weren't able to, and it wasn't that we were playing badly or anything. It's just that maybe some days luck wasn't on our side."

At one stage in June 2025, the pair had slipped to world No. 27 after extended absences from the circuit. Yet, by November, they had surged back into the top three, a climb Chirag believes underscored their consistency and quality.

"I don't think anybody has seen that after coming back from injuries to come back from 27 to be three," he added.

Managing Injuries and Staying Focused

Injuries, Satwik admitted, had been among the biggest challenges of their journey over the last two years.

"It's part and parcel of the game. It's not like nobody will have injuries," Satwik said.

"You have to manage your body, especially my body, with the more attacking game. Once in a while, you will keep missing bigger tournaments, brush it off and focus on getting your 100 per cent at the right time."

Despite those struggles, the pair never lost belief, particularly after strong performances at marquee events without tangible rewards.

"We have been doing the same thing. But yesterday was our day. We were on the good side," Satwik said.

"Even in bigger tournaments, we played much, much better but didn't get the result. It's up and down always."

Recognition and Coaching Support

The Singapore Open triumph came weeks after Satwik and Chirag publicly expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for badminton achievements following India's bronze-medal finish at the 2026 Thomas Cup.

The duo had lamented the muted response to India's podium finish, with Chirag saying they did not receive "enough coverage" despite consistently delivering results at the highest level.

Asked if the recent attention around their Singapore Open success suggested a healing of that disconnect, Chirag welcomed the coverage but hoped it would continue.

"We definitely got more coverage this time, which is really nice to see. But I think it can always be better. Sports like badminton also deserve consistent attention," he said.

The victory also coincided with the return of former coach Mathias Boe in a consultant role alongside long-time mentor Tan Kim Her, a combination the pair credited for bringing tactical clarity and renewed confidence.

Chirag said Boe has been assisting remotely with pre-match analysis, helping the duo prepare for opponents with detailed planning.

"Both me, Satwik and coach sit together before matches and see what works and what doesn't," Chirag said.

"It's like a brainstorm and we discuss what areas we need to attack and what the game plan should be."

Satwik described the transition as seamless, saying Tan and Boe shared similar philosophies.

"It's almost 95 percent similar practice sessions or game idea," he said.

"Just focus on one-two-four strokes, communicate with your partner what you are doing and what your partner should cover."

Looking Ahead to Future Tournaments

Former world No. 1s, Asian Games gold medallists, Asian champions and Thomas Cup medallists, Satwik and Chirag believe the Singapore triumph can serve as a springboard heading into a crucial phase that includes the World Championships and the longer build-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"On a good day, we can beat anyone," Satwik said.

"I think our 100 per cent is more. We have many more tools than the other players. But it depends on us - how fit we are and how prepared we are."

While discussions around the long-term coaching arrangement continue, Chirag said it was still too early to speak about plans stretching all the way to Los Angeles.

"Right now it's going well. Fingers crossed," they signed off.