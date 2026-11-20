Indian badminton's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have powered into the Hong Kong Open Super 500 semifinals, continuing their impressive season.

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the men's doubles semifinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Friday.

The Indian pair secured a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 victory over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi in their quarterfinal match.

Rakshitha Ramraj's impressive women's singles campaign concluded in the quarterfinals with a defeat to Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are set to compete in their men's singles quarterfinals later on Friday.

Srikanth's win on Wednesday against Koki Watanabe secured Lakshya Sen's spot in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marched into the men's doubles semifinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi here on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Indians won the opening game comfortably but lost their way in the second, before regrouping to close out a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 victory in 59 minutes.

Road To The Semifinals

Satwik and Chirag, who won two Super 750 titles at Singapore and China this season, will face either Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard or Malaysia's eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun for a place in the final.

Other Indian Performances

However, Rakshitha Ramraj's dream run in women's singles came to an end with a 19-21, 16-21 defeat to fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

The 2026 season has been a breakthrough for Rakshitha. She had stunned second seed Chen Yu Fei of China 21-18, 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday, after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, who has already sealed his place in the BWF World Tour Finals, will take on eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles quarterfinals. Kidambi Srikanth will face second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

On Thursday, Lakshya beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18, while Srikanth recovered from a game down to beat Korea's Yoo Tae Bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14.

Srikanth had knocked out Japan's Koki Watanabe in the first round on Wednesday, a result that sealed Lakshya's spot in the season-ending event in Hangzhou.