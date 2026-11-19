Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have powered into the Hong Kong Open Super 500 quarterfinals, showcasing their strong form in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a straight-game win on Thursday to reach the Hong Kong Open Super 500 quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Indian pair defeated Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-19, 21-16 in 42 minutes.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated from the women's doubles after losing their pre-quarterfinal match.

Lakshya Sen, already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, is scheduled to play his men's singles pre-quarterfinal later in the day.

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong here on Thursday.

Satwik-Chirag's Dominant Performance

The fifth-seeded Indians, who won two Super 750 titles this year at Singapore and China, put up a clinical show during their 21-19, 21-16 win over Nur and Tan in 42 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will next face China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi, who beat Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi 21-19, 21-17.

Earlier, the Indian duo needed three games to get past Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the opening round.

In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the bronze medallist at the World Championships in New Delhi, lost to the American pair of Lauren Lam and Allison Lee 20-22, 13-21 in the pre-quarterfinals to end their campaign.

Lakshya Sen, who has sealed his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, will take on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals later in the day.