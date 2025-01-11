HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Satwik, Chirag bow out of Malaysia Open semis

Satwik, Chirag bow out of Malaysia Open semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 17:30 IST

x

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who reached the finals last season, lost 10-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semifinal clash. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BWF Official/Instagram

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Malaysia Super 1000 badminton tournament came to an end following a straight-game loss to Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinals, in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Seeded seventh, Satwik and Chirag, who reached the finals last season, lost 10-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semifinal clash.

"They played really well, and we could have followed our game plan a bit better. Instead, we played some random strokes, but kudos to them for playing a solid game," Satwik told reporters.

 

"Today, the pace of the game was very slow compared to the last three days. It's part of the game. It was a valuable learning experience for us. It is disappointing, but we have a long way to go. Today's match showed that we can still make it a good fight."

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

The Asian Games champions struggled to get the right start and trailed 6-11 at the break in the opening game. Despite their efforts, the Indians could not make a comeback as Kim and Seo wrapped up the first game in just 19 minutes.

After the break, Satwik and Chirag showed better control and intent, making it 11-8 at the interval. However, they couldn't maintain the momentum, allowing the Koreans to recover and seal the contest comfortably.

Kim and Seo have reunited for the 2025 season after finding success with other partners.

Seo previously partnered Kang Min Hyuk to the world title in 2023 and reached world No. 7 with Choi Sol Gyu before that. Kim, on the other hand, claimed the mixed doubles silver medal alongside Jeong Na-eun at the Paris Olympics.

"They both are playing like a mixed doubles pair now, which is making it tougher," laughed Satwik.

"They are not giving away any easy points, and that's their best quality. We have to work hard for every point, and that's exactly what happened today."

Satwik, who hasn't competed much after the Paris Games due to injuries, said a little more attitude and mind games could have helped against their opponents.

"We were working really hard, but they were taking easy points whenever they wanted, which kept the pressure off them. In the first game, and even in the second, despite us leading, they maintained their confidence."

"They could take any point at any time. I think maybe some mind games could have worked here and there. We started a bit calmer, thought the game would come to us, but we could have shown a little more attitude on the court and played with a little more fire," he said.

Chirag added: "I think we started to be a little calmer in the second game. But credit to them, I think we gave away a few easy points from 11-8, but they were also serving quite well."

Satwik and Chirag haven't played much badminton since the Olympics.

They will next lead the home challenge at the India Open Super 750, starting January 14. The Indian pair will face Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee in the opening round.

"Really excited. It's our home tournament and we would really want to go, play well there, and go as deep into the tournament as possible," Chirag signed off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Sachin Tendulkar 2.0? Chappell Hails Harry Brook
Sachin Tendulkar 2.0? Chappell Hails Harry Brook
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
Once banned, ex TN cricketer's life comes full circle
Once banned, ex TN cricketer's life comes full circle
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko

webstory image 2

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 3

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

VIDEOS

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade1:18

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade

The stunning Karishma Tanna spotted in the city0:52

The stunning Karishma Tanna spotted in the city

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD