Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty secure quarterfinal berth at World Championships

India's top men's doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have secured their spot in the World Championships quarterfinals after a thrilling comeback victory, boosting their hopes for a medal.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showcased great resilience, coming back after losing the first game. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the World Championships quarterfinals.

They defeated Malaysian pair Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King in a thrilling three-game match.

This victory keeps their campaign alive for a strong finish at the prestigious tournament.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled past Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23, 21-19, 21-17 to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian pair were pushed hard by their Malaysian opponents but held their nerve in a tense three-game contest.

After dropping the opening game, Satwik and Chirag fought back to level the match before completing the comeback in the decider.

The victory keeps the Indian duo's campaign alive as they eye a deep run in the prestigious tournament. They will now look to carry the momentum into the quarterfinals as they bid for a strong finish at the home World Championships.