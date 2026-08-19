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BWF Worlds: Satwik-Chirag through to last 16 without hitting a shot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: August 19, 2026 12:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto, and Dhruv Kapila have successfully advanced to the pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious BWF World Championships, showcasing India's strong presence in global badminton.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

Photograph: ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the BWF World Championships pre-quarterfinals.
  • The fifth-seeded duo received a walkover after their Scottish opponents withdrew from the second round.
  • Mixed doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also secured their spot in the pre-quarterfinals with a decisive win.
  • Other prominent Indian shuttlers, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, and Lakshya Sen, are scheduled to compete.

Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday after receiving a walkover in their opening match.

The fifth-seeded Indians, who have already won two bronze medals at the World Championships, had received a first-round bye and were scheduled to face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the second round.

However, the Scottish pair withdrew at the last moment, handing Satwik and Chirag a place in the round of 16 without having to take the court.

Other Indian Shuttlers Progress

The mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11.

Among other Indians in action on Wednesday are two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen.

 
 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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