Satnam And Salman Secure India's First Men's Double Sculls Medal At Asian Games

Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan made history by clinching the nation's first-ever men's double sculls bronze medal at the Asian Games, a significant achievement overshadowed by internal team selection controversies and a challenging performance for the wider squad.

Key Points Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won India's first-ever men's double sculls bronze medal at the Asian Games.

The historic medal was achieved despite last-minute crew changes that both rowers believe hampered their potential for a gold medal.

India's overall rowing performance at this Asian Games equalled some of its lowest tallies in history, making the bronze a crucial highlight.

Controversy arose within the Indian rowing team regarding athlete selections and event shifts, with the RFI president attributing changes to weather disruptions.

The article also highlights the individual journeys of Satnam Singh, a former handball player, and Salman Khan, who started rowing in the Indian Army.

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's double sculls bronze turned out to be the saving grace as the embattled Indian rowing team produced one of the worst performances in the Asian Games history here on Thursday. The duo's bronze was India's first-ever men's double sculls medal at the continental games. However, both expressed mixed feelings even after winning a historic medal, given the sudden changes made to the boat combinations.

Rowing competitions were introduced in 1982 Asian Games, and India won the most medals in 2010 Guangzhou and 2023 Hangzhou editions. India had won five medals in 2010, including one gold, three silver and one bronze. The number remained the same in 2023 but there was no gold in the tally as the rowers logged two silver and three bronze medals. This year's performance equalled that of the 1982, 1994 and 2002 editions.

Historic Bronze Amidst Team Challenges

The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25. China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49. The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the duo after their bronze-winning feat at the games. "A fine performance by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the Men's Double Sculls, earning India a well-deserved Bronze medal. Their composure and coordination stood out. May this achievement inspire them to scale even greater heights in the years ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

Satnam, who had won a bronze at the Hangzhou edition in the men's quadruple sculls, thus added another Asian Games medal to his collection. "I feel very proud because India had never won an Asian Games medal in the men's double sculls, and now I have been part of winning that first medal," said Satnam after the event.

On the controversy surrounding the rowing team, he said, "I am sad about what happened with my partner (old partner). We had a chance for a better medal, but the decision has already been made and cannot be changed now." "We only came together in the men's double sculls five days ago. I feel proud that, after only five days together, we have managed to win an Asian Games medal in this event."

Salman also said the change of crew members in the last minute affected the performance of the rowers. "Had we trained together longer, we would have won the gold. The Chinese team did not deserve the gold," Salman said. "Everything happened suddenly, but there is no point saying all these now. It was not in my hands."

Controversy Over Crew Changes

There was disquiet among the rowers two days before the start of competitions on Wednesday with some of them claiming that they have been shifted from the events they were originally entered and reserves have been included in the first team. The changes were made after the meeting of the team managers of different participating countries on Monday. The controversy seemed to have died down as the rowers competed on the first day of events on Wednesday, but a few players said they were contemplating making a representation to the sports minister.

Rowing Federation of India (RFI) President Balaji Maradapa accused a former coach of "influencing" the athletes. He added the changes in crew members were made in interest of team by coaches after the duration of rowing competition was compressed to two days from four due to weather disruptions caused by Typhoon Dujuan.

Other Indian Rowing Performances

Earlier, India narrowly missed out on another medal when Balraj Panwar finished fourth in men's single sculls final, clocking 6:54.80. Panwar stayed in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks but slipped to fourth in final 500m.

The lightweight men's double sculls duo of Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh also finished fourth with men's quadruple sculls team ending fifth. In women's four final, India's Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam finished sixth in 6:55.32, 20.45 seconds behind gold medallists China. Uzbekistan (6:38.05) won silver and Vietnam (6:43.86) bronze.

Journeys To The Podium: Satnam And Salman

From Courts To Water

For 26-year-old Satnam, the journey to Asian Games podium began away from water. A former national-level handball player, he took up rowing around eight years ago after being inspired by Olympian Swarn Singh Virk, who won gold in men's lightweight double sculls at 2018 Asian Games. Hailing from Punjab's Mansa district, Satnam quickly emerged as one of India's promising rowers. He represented India at 2018 Youth Olympics, finishing eighth. He later won men's single sculls title at 40th Senior National Rowing Championships. Satnam was also part of India's gold-winning men's quadruple sculls team at Senior Asian Rowing Championships last year.

A First For Salman

For 28-year-old Salman, who won his maiden Asian Games medal, the rowing journey began in 2018 after he joined the Bombay Engineering Group of Indian Army. Coaches Satywan, Satish Siraat and Prabhat Mishra introduced him to rowing and selected him for centre's team. Salman twice came close to giving up the sport, but his coaches encouraged him to continue. He won gold at 2022 National Games in Gujarat. He was subsequently inducted into the Army Rowing Node, where he trained under senior coach Kudrat Ali. In 2023, Salman won gold at Senior Nationals and Open Sprint Nationals.