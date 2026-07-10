G Sathiyan's Stellar Performance Leads Dabang Delhi To Crucial UTT Win

G Sathiyan's exceptional performance, including a decisive mixed doubles win and a strong singles showing, propelled Dabang Delhi TTC to a 9-6 victory over UP Prometheans in a thrilling Ultimate Table Tennis encounter.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy G Sathiyan/Twitter

Key Points G Sathiyan was instrumental in Dabang Delhi TTC's 9-6 win against UP Prometheans in Ultimate Table Tennis.

Sathiyan secured a crucial 3-0 mixed doubles victory with Maria Xiao and won his men's singles match.

The UTT's seventh season tie also marked the debut of the Table Tennis Review (TTR) system.

Manav Thakkar of UP Prometheans showcased strong performance and effectively used the new TTR system.

Maria Xiao contributed to Delhi's win with a sharp performance in the women's singles.

G Sathiyan played a vital role as Dabang Delhi TTC got the better of UP Prometheans 9-6 in their Ultimate Table Tennis' seventh season tie here on Friday. Both the teams went hot on each other's heels in the second tie of the UTT being held here at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, until the Dabang Delhi pulled ahead with Sathiyan being in the forefront.

Both the teams were tied 6-6 after the second match but Delhi pulled ahead with a 3-0 win in the mixed doubles. Sathiyan teamed up with Xiao to beat the UP pair of Thakkar and Liu, who in particular looked off colour, winning 11-9, 11-7, 11-5. Sathiyan, who is in India's squad for the Asian Games, let out a loud roar after the second game which helped him win the men's singles match against Ricardo Walther. Even as the German won the final game, Sathiyan took the match 11-8, 11-6, 6-11.

Sathiyan's Decisive Contributions

The tie began with UP Prometheans being on top. The world No. 38 Thakkar was on top of his game as he not only produced a commanding show to win 11-8, 11-5, 11-10 against 60th ranked Egyptian Youssef Abdelaziz, but also made correct calls twice in taking the Table Tennis Review (TTR) during the first match of the tie. The TTR, used in some other leagues in the world, has been introduced for the first time in the UTT. While the Indian won the first game convincingly, he was made to work hard by the Egyptian in the second with both opponents going hard at each other until it was 10-10. Abdelaziz eventually won the game's golden point when Manav smashed one into the net.

New TTR System And Other Key Matches

The world No. 32 Yang Liu from Australia took her time to find rhythm in the second match but by then, Spain's Maria Xiao had recorded a win for Delhi in the women's singles contest. Xiao was sharp in her returns and served to win 11-6, 11-7, 4-11. In an all-Indian final match, Delhi's Divyanshi Bhowmick began with a win in the first game but Sayali Wani clinched the match 9-11, 11-5, 11-10.