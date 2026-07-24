Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Ultimate Table Tennis perfect for Asian Games prep

Indian table tennis ace Sathiyan Gnanasekaran highlights the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league as the perfect platform for the national team's preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, fostering team cohesion and crucial match practice.

IMAGE: G Sathiyan has combined sharp leadership with consistent play to guide Dabang Delhi through a challenging campaign. Photograph: UTT

Key Points Sathiyan Gnanasekaran views the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league as crucial preparation for the Indian national table tennis team ahead of the Asian Games.

The UTT provides a team atmosphere and allows men's and mixed doubles pairs to compete together, fostering strong team bonding and match readiness.

Sathiyan, leading Dabang Delhi, has delivered influential performances in UTT Season 7, contributing to crucial wins and maintaining the team's playoff contention.

Despite earlier setbacks, Sathiyan's leadership and consistent play have been vital in guiding Dabang Delhi, including a key 9-6 victory over Ahmedabad APL Pipers.

He emphasises the importance of players giving their absolute best, believing that such commitment will secure Dabang Delhi's qualification for the playoffs.

Indian table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said that the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league will serve as ideal preparation for the national side ahead of the upcoming Asian Games. Sathiyan, one of India's most decorated table tennis players, has been a central figure in the growth of the sport in the country.

UTT's Role in Asian Games Readiness

"It is good to play as a team in such a major event. The team atmosphere will build up. We will also be playing the men's and mixed doubles with the same pairs that will be competing in the Asian Games. To have an event like this is great preparation and brings strong team bonding. I am pretty sure everyone is in great form. With UTT featuring a lot of matches heading into the Commonwealth Championship, we will be in good preparation for the Asian Games," he said.

Dabang Delhi's Playoff Hopes

IMAGE: G Sathiyan has led his team from the front at the UTT. Photograph: UTT

One of the country's most experienced paddlers, Sathiyan has delivered a series of influential performances in the ongoing UTT Season 7 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa. Following a fabulous win for the Delhi franchise to bounce back from earlier setbacks, he exuded confidence that his side remains firmly in contention for the playoffs.

While Delhi faced setbacks against HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades and Dempo Goa Challengers, Sathiyan has continued to lead from the front, bringing his vast international experience and composure to every single tie.

"We are very much in the race with this win. After suffering a loss like that, the team morale was down. I had a chat with everyone and told them to go out there and play like it is their first match -- forget the scores and forget the calculations -- and that is exactly what we did today. A win like this certainly boosts the team going into the final tie before the decisive phase. If we keep playing like this, we will definitely qualify for the playoffs," he said.

Sathiyan's Leadership and Performance

The former World No. 24 has combined sharp leadership with consistent play to guide Dabang Delhi through a challenging campaign. Sathiyan played a key role in Delhi's opening victory over UP Prometheans before producing a captain's performance in the team's crucial 9-6 win over Ahmedabad APL Pipers, winning both his men's singles and mixed doubles matches to keep the franchise firmly in the playoff hunt.

"In the end, we are proud of just going out there and playing our best. Even if we do not make it, that is fine, as long as we give it everything. That is what the team should be aiming for — everyone giving their absolute best. If everyone does that, we will qualify for the playoffs," he added.