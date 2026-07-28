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Sarvesh Kushare Wins Historic High Jump Silver At Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 28, 2026 02:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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National record holder Sarvesh Kushare made history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare celebrates with the Indian tricolour after winning silver in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, on Monday.

IMAGE: Sarvesh Anil Kushare celebrates with the Indian tricolour after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, on Monday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sarvesh Kushare secured India's first-ever silver medal in men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
  • The National record holder cleared an impressive 2.25 metres to clinch the historic silver.
  • This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian athletics on the international stage.

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

He cleared 2.25m to win the silver, with Romaine Beckford of Jamaica taking the gold.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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