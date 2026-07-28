Sarvesh Kushare Wins Historic High Jump Silver At Commonwealth Games

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare made history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Sarvesh Anil Kushare celebrates with the Indian tricolour after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, on Monday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Sarvesh Kushare secured India's first-ever silver medal in men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

The National record holder cleared an impressive 2.25 metres to clinch the historic silver.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian athletics on the international stage.

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

He cleared 2.25m to win the silver, with Romaine Beckford of Jamaica taking the gold.