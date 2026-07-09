Sarvesh Kushare Makes Historic Diamond League Debut

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, fresh off breaking the national record, is poised to make his highly anticipated Diamond League debut in Monaco, competing against global high jump elite.

Key Points Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare is making his debut at the prestigious Diamond League in Monaco.

Kushare recently set a new national record of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships.

He will compete against elite international athletes, including three-time world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim.

Kushare's season's best places him joint second globally and number one among Asian athletes.

He is the first Indian high jumper to clear 2.30m and to qualify for a World Championships final.

Fresh from his national record-setting performance, top Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare will make his Diamond League debut here on Friday.

The 31-year-old Kushare will rub shoulders with some of the best in the business, including three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold winner Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, in the prestigious event.

Sarvesh Kushare's Elite Competition

Besides Barshim, the 10-man field will include 2025 World Championships bronze medallist Jan Stefela (season's best of 2.27m) of Czech Republic, world indoor champion Oleh Doroshchuk (SB: 2.33m) of Ukraine and 2023 World Championships silver winner JuVaughn Harrison of the USA.

In terms of season's best marks, Kushare is placed at joint second with Jack Kimani of Great Britain behind Doroshchuk with his 2.31m effort while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

On June 27, Kushare broke Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old previous national record of 2.29m to become the first Indian high jumper to clear 2.30m. Kushare is currently at joint fourth in the global season best jumps and number one among Asian athletes.

He also became the first Indian to qualify for the men's high jump final at the World Championships in Tokyo last year.