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High Jumper Sarvesh Kushare Secures Podium Finish In Diamond League Debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 11, 2026 01:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare made a historic Diamond League debut in Monaco, securing a third-place finish and joining an elite club of Indian athletes to achieve a podium spot in the prestigious international athletics series.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sarvesh Kushare secured a third-place finish in his Diamond League debut in Monaco.
  • He successfully cleared a height of 2.26m during the competition.
  • Kushare is now only the fourth Indian athlete to achieve a top-three position in a Diamond League event.
  • He joins an elite group including Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar, and Vikas Gowda.
  • This achievement follows his national record of 2.31m set last month.

National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of making the top-three in the prestigious event.

The 31-year-old Kushare cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.023m and 2.26m in his first try. But he failed to clear 2.28m in three attempts to take the third spot in the star-studded field.

 

Nonetheless, Kushare, who set the national record of 2.31m in the National Inter-State Championships last month, became the only fourth Indian to finish in top-three of a Diamond League after javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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