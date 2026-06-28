Sarvesh Kushare Sets New High Jump National Record, Eyes Asian Games Gold

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare has made history by becoming the first Indian to clear the 2.30m mark, setting a new national record and now eyes gold at the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

IMAGE: Sarvesh Kushare the first Indian to sail over the coveted 2.30m mark, with his performance also turning out to best the third best in the season globally and the best among Asian athletes. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Sarvesh Kushare broke the high jump national record by clearing 2.31m -- bettering the previous record of 2.29m set by Tejswin Shankar.

He is the first Indian high jumper to breach the 2.30m barrier.

Kushare is confident of winning gold at the Asian Games and clearing 2.35m.

Star high jumper Sarvesh Kushare is not content with just breaking the barrier of 2.30m and is looking to raise the bar in the upcoming events, including the Commonwealth and Asian Games this year.

Kushare etched his name in the record books with a 2.31m jump to better the previous national mark of 2.29m, set by Tejswin Shankar, during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Maharashtra became the first Indian to sail over the coveted 2.30m mark, with his performance also turning out to best the third best in the season globally and the best among Asian athletes. He also breached the Asian Games qualifying mark of 2.19m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Breaking Barriers And Setting New Goals

After breaking Tejaswin's national record, Kushare went for even higher but he could not clear 2.35m in two attempts.

"I will go for gold at the Asian Games and I am confident about it. The 2.35m mark will also fall, may be during the Commonwealth or the Asian Games," Kushare said after his feat.

This will be Kushare's second Asian Games and he had finished fourth in the 2022 edition in China with 2.26m. He is also in the 32-member India team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (July 23 to August 2).

'2.34-35 is just a matter of time'

Just after Kushare broke his national record, Tejaswin tweeted: "Another mental barrier broken!! 2.30+ probably the last of the sticky records. 2.34-35 is just a matter of time."

Asked if 2.30m was actually a mental barrier, Kushare said, "Height is not easy. But if our preparation is according to that, anything is possible.

"Going above 2.30m is very difficult. If we talk about 2017-18, had Tejaswin not done 2.26m, we would not have come ahead. He did 2.27m and then 2.29m, we also behind slowly. By the grace of God, everything was good and I was able to do it."

Kushare is currently training at the Anju Bobby George Foundation Academy in Bengaluru.

He was earlier training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Asked if he had done 2.30m during practice, he said, "There were attempts in practice, but not so many good attempts like the one I have here. Everything was new and good for me here. It was fun competing and breaking the national record.

"But I have not attempted 2.35m in practice also."

His coach Jithin Thomas told Kushare that he could go above 2.30m.

"I told him if you do 2.30m, your name will remain associated with Indian athletics for long," said Thomas who himself was a national record holder. Thomas said he would discuss with the AFI and see if Kushare can train abroad in the remaining part of the season.