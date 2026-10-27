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Sardar Singh: India Needs More Discipline To Match Top Hockey Teams

By Suman Ray October 27, 2026 09:47 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh provides crucial insights into how the Indian team can elevate its performance on the global stage, emphasising the need for enhanced discipline and man-marking to compete effectively with top international rivals.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh believes India needs greater discipline and sharper man-marking to compete with European and Australian teams.
  • Sardar noted that while India excels in ball possession and has improved physically and mentally over the last decade, a significant gap remains in man-to-man marking.
  • He urged players to elevate their game and maximise preparation for major tournaments like the World Cup, which occurs once every four years.
  • Sardar dismissed Pakistan's withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy, which begins in Punjab on Tuesday, stating India has consistently beaten them.
  • He expressed confidence that India would be overwhelming favourites for the Asian Champions Trophy, especially playing in Jalandhar in front of a home crowd.

Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh feels India have the quality to match the best but need greater discipline and sharper man-marking to bridge the gap with European sides and Australia. Sardar, who was part of three consecutive Asian Games medal-winning teams, including the gold-winning side at Incheon 2014, said India were on a par with their rivals in ball possession but continued to fall short in man-to-man marking.

Discipline And Man-Marking

"We are up there among the best when it comes to ball possession, but what we lack is discipline in man-to-man marking. The tasks given by the coaches, both with and without the ball, are being executed correctly by players 90 per cent of the time," Sardar told PTI on the sidelines of the Women's India Open golf. "But there is a big gap in man-to-man marking. You have to play more disciplined hockey to bridge that gap," he added.

 

He said European teams and Australia were quick to exploit these lapses. "Europeans take advantage in those areas. When we are good individually, why can't we be strong as a team?" he said.

Indian Hockey's Progress And World Cup Focus

Sardar said Indian hockey had made significant strides over the past decade, with improvements in both the men's and women's teams, particularly in physical fitness and mental strength. He urged players to raise their game and make the most of their preparation ahead of major tournaments such as the World Cup.

"If we look at the last 10 years, Indian hockey has improved a lot, both in the men's and women's sections. We have seen that recently in the men's and women's World Cups, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium. "Players must realise that they are going to the World Cup, an event that comes only once every four years. They have put in so much preparation at camps. We are mentally stronger and physically fitter than before," he said.

Asian Champions Trophy Outlook

On Pakistan's withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy, which begins in Punjab on Tuesday, Sardar brushed it aside as a non-issue, saying the team had rarely troubled India. However, Pakistan pushed India hard at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan, where a last-minute goal secured a thrilling 4-3 win and the gold medal for the Indians.

"We don't care. Pakistan were expected to come but withdrew later for whatever reasons. That has nothing to do with us. We have beaten them in the last 15-20 matches, so the decision rests with their federation and the Asian Hockey Federation. Our focus should be on the five teams that are competing and how we can play well against them," he said.

Sardar said India will be overwhelming favourites with the tournament being held in Jalandhar. "Punjab has produced many players for the country, and some of them began their hockey journey in Jalandhar. Now they have the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd. I hope they play good hockey and bring the Asian Champions Trophy home for the country," he said confidently.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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