Sara Tendulkar joined hands with Yuwa in Ranchi to promote girls' empowerment through football and education.

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar with students at the Yuwa School in Ranchi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

Key Points Sara Tendulkar visited Yuwa School in Ranchi with sister-in-law Saaniya Tendulkar to witness how sport and education are transforming young girls' lives.

Sara and Saaniya interacted with students and heard their stories, gaining insight into Yuwa's nearly two-decade-long empowerment journey.

Yuwa uses football to build confidence, promote education and help girls from underserved communities challenge social and economic barriers.

Football may have brought them together, but the dreams these young girls carry go far beyond the field. At the Yuwa School in Ranchi, Sara Tendulkar got a glimpse of how sport, education and life skills are opening new doors for girls from underserved communities in Jharkhand.

Accompanied by sister-in-law Saaniya Tendulkar, Sara spent time with the students, listened to their stories and witnessed the determination driving Yuwa's work over nearly two decades, a release said.

IMAGE: Saaniya Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

A partner of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), Yuwa has made football a powerful tool for change, helping girls develop confidence, stay in school and dream beyond the limitations of their circumstances.

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar announced an STF partnership with Yuwa to build a school. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

The visit also marked a significant step in the partnership, with Sara, an STF director, announcing that the foundation would join hands with Yuwa to build a school for its children.