Saptak Talwar Secures Coveted DP World Tour Card

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has achieved a significant career milestone by topping the PGTI Order of Merit, thereby securing a coveted DP World Tour card for the next season, marking a new chapter in his professional journey.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Saptak Talwar topped the PGTI Order of Merit, earning a DP World Tour card for the upcoming season.

He achieved eight top-10 finishes in 15 starts, including a victory at the Indorama Ventures Open.

Talwar credits his growth to consistent performances, lessons from senior professionals like Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat, and his Asian Games experience.

His two years competing in Europe also helped sharpen his focus and adapt to different conditions.

Talwar believes a major international breakthrough, like Pranavi Urs' Asian Games gold, is crucial for inspiring Indian golf.

Saptak Talwar's steady performances, lessons from senior professionals and the experience of competing at the Asian Games have helped him take a significant step in his career, with the golfer topping the PGTI Order of Merit to secure a DP World Tour card for next season.

Talwar recorded eight top-10 finishes in 15 starts, including a victory at the Indorama Ventures Open, to finish atop the season-long standings and earn the opportunity to compete on the DP World Tour.

A Consistent Season And Career Growth

"It has been a consistent year, I have grown as a golfer. It is the fourth year for me in the PGTI tour. I think I would like to build off from whatever I have learnt from other players as well," Talwar said.

The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya was an important part of his learning curve this season. Talwar skipped an event before the continental competition to ensure he was in the best frame of mind, but returned without a medal.

Reflecting on the experience, Talwar said he had prepared specifically for the multi-sport event, even if the result did not go his way.

"I skipped an event before the Asian Games to be in the best frame of mind. It was a good show, but I came back empty-handed," he said.

Learning From International Exposure And Mentors

Talwar has also spent two years competing in Europe, where exposure to different conditions, including colder weather, has helped him sharpen his focus.

Talwar has relied on conversations with experienced Indian professionals to understand the demands of international golf.

Among those he regularly turns to are Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat, both of whom have competed extensively overseas.

"I chat their ears off and keep pestering seniors, who help," Talwar said of his interactions with the two golfers.

The advice has been particularly valuable as Talwar looks to make the transition from the domestic circuit to the DP World Tour, where the quality of competition and the demands of playing week after week will present a fresh challenge.

"HotelPlanner Tour was the priority at the beginning of the year. As soon as the first half ended I had to get the card. I played 8-9 events so had to choose one, I chose PGTI."

Insights From Elite Competition

The DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club offered him another opportunity to observe some of the world's leading players at close quarters. Having featured in the tournament last year, Talwar said he was better equipped to handle the occasion this time.

"Playing with world's best is wonderful for us youngsters, something we couldn't have pictured," he said.

Talwar admitted that he had been starstruck by the field during his first appearance, but felt more comfortable this year.

Watching players such as Rory McIlroy also allowed him to understand how elite golfers approach a demanding course and make decisions under pressure.

Playing at the DGC, a familiar venue, brought its own expectations. Talwar said golfers sometimes create additional pressure for themselves when competing at home and must learn to focus on the task rather than the occasion.

"The home course creates pressure and responsibility that we impose on ourselves. You have to separate the pressure and responsibility from the task," he said.

Vision For Indian Golf's Future

Beyond his own progress, Talwar believes Indian golf needs a major breakthrough on the international stage to inspire more youngsters and strengthen the sport's standing.

He cited Pranavi Urs' Asian Games gold medal as an example of how one landmark achievement could have a wider impact on Indian golf.

"One big breakthrough event is round the corner. Like Pranavi's gold is a game changer for both men's and women's game. Surely one big win will have a domino effect," he said.