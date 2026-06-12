Talwar Leads Indian Charge At Interwetten Open

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar delivered a stellar performance, carding a 5-under 64 to secure a T-6th position after the opening round of the Interwetten Open, showcasing strong potential in the European golf circuit.

Key Points Saptak Talwar is the best-placed Indian golfer at T-6th after the opening round of the Interwetten Open.

Talwar carded a strong 5-under 64, including six birdies and one bogey.

Christian Braeunig leads the tournament with an 8-under 61.

Fellow Indian Veer Ahlawat had a challenging start, finishing T-128 with a 2-over 71.

Saptak Talwar carded an opening round of 5-under 64 on the par 69 Schladming-Dachstein Golf Club to be placed as the best Indian at T-6th spot after the opening round of the Interwetten Open here. He sits three strokes behind first day leader Christian Braeunig, who carded 8-under 61.

Indian Golfers' Opening Round Performance

The other Indian player in the field this week is Veer Ahlawat, who had a difficult opening day where he carded 2-over 71 to find himself all the way back in T-128 after the first round. Ahlawat will need to pick up the pace if he wants to avoid an early end to the week.

Talwar began his round on the back nine and made his first birdie on the 10th hole. A second birdie on the 12th hole was quickly followed by the only bogey of the round on the 14th hole. Talwar would wrap up the back nine with a birdie on the 18th before moving onto the front nine where he carded birdies on the first, second and fifth holes. The round included six birdies and one bogey.

Tournament Leaderboard Highlights

Ahlawat began his day on the front nine and made four bogeys and two birdies in his round of 1-over 71.

Braeunig, the first day leader carded 8-under 61 despite making one bogey in his opening round. He made nine birdies to be one shot ahead of South African Louis Albertse, who carded a 7-under 62 that included six birdies, one bogey and an eagle.