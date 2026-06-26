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Indian Golfer Saptak Talwar Starts Strong In France

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 26, 2026 18:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showcased strong form by carding a two-under 70 on the opening day of the Blot Play9 in France, positioning himself in a tie for 25th place.

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Saptak Talwar scored two-under 70 on Blot Play9 opening day.
  • Talwar is currently tied for 25th position on the leaderboard.
  • He is five shots behind tournament leader John Gough.
  • Gough leads with a bogey-free seven-under 63.
  • Talwar's round included six birdies but also a double bogey and two bogeys.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carried his strong form into France as he carded a two-under 70 on the opening day of the Blot Play9 at Golf Bluegreen Pleneuf-Val-Andre. The score put him in a tie for 25th on the leaderboard, five shots behind leader John Gough.

Talwar's Performance And Leaderboard Standings

Gough carded a bogey-free seven-under 63 and holds a one-shot lead over his four closest challengers -- Joseba Torres, Pablo Ereno, Wouter De Vries and Tom Gueant -- who all opened with six-under 64s. Talwar recorded birdies on the third, 10th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. However, a double bogey on the sixth and bogeys on the eighth and 15th prevented him from finishing higher up the leaderboard.

 

Among the group of players tied for second, Torres and Gueant also produced bogey-free rounds. De Vries made just one bogey in the opening round, while Ereno established himself as the day's birdie machine with 10 birdies. However, two double bogeys cost him four shots and left him tied for second.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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