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Saptak Talwar Falters At Challenge De Espana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 16:06 IST

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Indian golfer Saptak Talwar faced a setback at the Challenge De Espana after a difficult second round impacted his leaderboard standing.

Key Points

  • Saptak Talwar's second round of 4-over 75 at the Challenge De Espana led to a significant drop in his leaderboard position.
  • Talwar's total score after 36 holes was 2-over par, missing the cut set at 1-under par.
  • Dan Erickson leads the Challenge De Espana with an impressive score of 11-under par.
  • Jamie Rutherford is in second place, trailing Erickson by one stroke at 9-under par.

Saptak Talwar had a strong start to the week at the Challenge De Espana after a difficult second round card of 4-over 75 saw him slip down to T-94 on the leaderboard.

Talwar's Difficult Second Round

With the cut set at 1-under par Talwar (69-75) was hit by a disappointing second round. His total after 36 holes was 2-over par. Talwar made three birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys in the second round.

 

Erickson Leads the Field

Dan Erickson will lead the field heading into the weekend. Erickson carded 7-under 64 to progress his score to 11-under par (67-64) and lead the field by one stroke.

Rutherford in Second Place

Jamie Rutherford is in second place with a score of 9-under par after carding a second round of 4-under 67 (66-67).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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