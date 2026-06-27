How Saptak Talwar's Strong Second Round Propelled Him Up The Leaderboard

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has made a significant move up the leaderboard, reaching tied fifth position at the Blot Play9 tournament in France after a stellar second-round performance.

Key Points Indian golfer Saptak Talwar is tied for fifth place at the Blot Play9 tournament.

Talwar carded an impressive 3-under 67 in the second round.

He is currently three shots behind joint leaders Pablo Ereno and John Gough.

Talwar's round included five birdies and two bogeys.

The tournament is being held at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre in France.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar moved up to tied fifth on the leaderboard with a two-day total of 5-under par, three shots behind joint leaders Pablo Ereno and John Gough at the Blot Play9 here.

Talwar's Impressive Second Round Performance

Talwar carded a second-round 3-under 67, registering five birdies against two bogeys. Starting on the back nine, he picked up three shots in the first four holes with birdies on the 10th, 11th and 13th before dropping a shot on the 14th to make the turn at 2-under for the day.

Talwar, who had opened with a 2-under round, dropped another shot on the sixth hole before making par on the seventh and finishing with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth to sign off with a 67.

Ereno (64-68) and Gough (63-69) shared the lead at the Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre with identical totals of 8-under par. They held a one-shot advantage over Charles Huntzinger (66-67), who was third at 7-under, while Tom Gueant (64-70) was fourth at 6-under.

Gough followed his opening-round 63 with a 1-under 69 to retain a share of the lead, making four birdies and three bogeys. Ereno, who started the day tied for second, joined Gough at the top after carding a 2-under 68, featuring two birdies, two bogeys and an eagle.