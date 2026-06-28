Saptak Talwar In Contention For Top-10 At Blot Play9

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar is making significant strides at the Blot Play9 tournament in France, positioning himself for a potential top-10 finish and a coveted spot on the DP World Tour.

Key Points Indian golfer Saptak Talwar is tied for 12th place at the Blot Play9 tournament in France.

Talwar shot an even par 70 in his third round, bringing his total to 5-under for 54 holes.

As a leader on the DP World PGTI Tour, Talwar is pursuing a top-10 finish for a potential DP World Tour berth.

He is also within the top-20 of the Hotel Planner rankings, offering another pathway to the main Tour.

England's John Gough holds the solo lead heading into the final round of the tournament.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar had three birdies and as many bogeys in his even par third round of 70 as he stayed in the running for a top-10 finish at the Blot Play9.

Talwar, leader on the DP World PGTI Tour rankings this season, is now Tied-12th with one more round to go. While the topper on the DP World PGTI Tour gets a berth into the DP World Tour the following season, the top-15 from Hotel Planner also get a berth into the main Tour, which means Talwar has two pathways. He is inside the top-20 in Hotel Planner rankings called Road to Mallorca.

Talwar's Dual Pathway To DP World Tour

Talwar has been dividing his time between the PGTI and Hotel Planner Tour. His earlier rounds were 68-67 on the Par-70 course and he is now 5-under for 54 holes.

John Gough will take a solo lead into the final round after carding a four under par round of 66 on day three in France. The Englishman went bogey-free to reach 12 under par with home favourite Maxence Giboudot and Spain's Joseba Torres two strokes back on ten under par. Starting the third round in a share of the lead, Gough failed to make a gain on his first eight holes, those behind him making the most of the moving day to push ahead. Gough is yet to secure his maiden HotelPlanner Tour victory but has enjoyed decent outings at Blot Play9 in the past, including a fourth-placed finish at last year's edition in Brittany, where he carded a final round of 63 to earn his joint highest finish of the season.