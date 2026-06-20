Indian Golfer Talwar Maintains Strong Form At English Open

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has demonstrated impressive form at the English Open, securing a top-20 position after carding his second straight under-par round, showcasing his potential on the international golf stage.

Key Points Indian golfer Saptak Talwar is positioned inside the top-20 at the English Open.

Talwar carded a second consecutive round of 1-under 71, bringing his total to 4-under par.

George Bloor and John Catlin are the joint leaders of the tournament at 10-under par.

Fellow Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat missed the cut after a challenging second round.

Talwar's round included a strong finish with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.

Saptak Talwar carded a round of 1-under 71, his second straight under par round, to be inside the top-20 at the English Open. Talwar is now placed T-18 on the leaderboard with a total score of 4-under par with 69-71.

Talwar's Second Round Performance

George Bloor and John Catlin shared the lead as both players had a total score of 10-under par. Bloor carded a second round of 3-under 69 to take his score to 10-under par (65-69), while Catlin carded 6-under 66 to become joint leader at 10-under par (68-66).

Talwar began his second round on the back nine with a birdie but a bogey on the 18th hole saw him begin the front nine with a score of even par for the day. On the front nine a bogey would see Talwar play most of the round with an above par score for the day before making consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes to end the day with a score of 1-under 71 and a total of 4-under par.

Veer Ahlawat missed the cut after carding 4-over 76 on the second day. His total score after the second round was 5-over par (73-76). The cut was set at 1-under par and Ahlawat needed a stronger second round to play over the weekend.

Matthis Besard is two strokes behind the leaders in third place with a score of 8-under par (67-69).