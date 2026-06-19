Talwar's Strong Start At English Open

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showcased resilience and skill at the English Open, overcoming an early double bogey to finish T-22 with an impressive three-under 69, positioning himself for a strong performance.

Key Points Indian golfer Saptak Talwar finished the opening day of the English Open at T-22 with a three-under 69.

Talwar overcame an early double bogey, rallying with five birdies to secure a strong position.

England's George Bloor currently leads the tournament with a seven-under 65.

Another Indian player, Veer Ahlawat, is placed T-96 after carding a one-over 73.

Talwar's performance builds on his recent form, including a runner-up finish at the DP World PGTI Open.

Saptak Talwar was the top Indian golfer after the opening day of the English Open as he carded an impressive round of three-under 69 to be placed T-22 at The Vale Golf Club here. Talwar's effort was all the more creditable as he began the first day with a double bogey, but rallied well after that with five birdies and no more dropped shots.

Talwar's Resilient Performance

England's George Bloor was the top man of the day as he took the lead after carding 7-under 65, while Graeme Robertson was in second place with a score of 6-under 66. There were six players tied for third place with a score of 5-under 67.

Talwar began his first round with a double bogey on the first hole before making five birdies on the remaining 17 holes to put himself in a position to record a strong finish this week. The birdies were made on the fifth, eighth, 10th, 14th and 16th holes.

Talwar, who was the runner-up at the DP World PGTI Open in his first Hotel Planner event of the year, was T-17 last week at the Interwetten Open. He is 28th on the Road to Mallorca standings.

Veer Ahlawat, the other Indian player in the field this week, carded 1-over 73 to be placed T-96 on the leader board. Ahlawat began his week on the front nine and made four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Ahlawat picked up birdies on the fourth, eighth, 10th and 11th holes. The bogeys were made on the third, ninth and 14th holes. The sole double bogey of the round came on the 17th hole.