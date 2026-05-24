Saptak Talwar Falters At Danish Golf Challenge

India's Saptak Talwar faltered in the third round of the Danish Golf Challenge, while Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen seized the lead with an impressive performance.

Key Points Saptak Talwar's third round of 75 at the Danish Golf Challenge led to a significant drop in his ranking.

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland surged to the lead with a remarkable 9-under-par 63.

Talwar, who previously shot 67-70, is now 5-under for 54 holes.

Maxence Giboudot and Algot Kleen are Pulkkanen's closest competitors, trailing by three shots.

After two fine rounds, India's Saptak Talwar faltered in the third, carding a a 3-over 75 to drop down to Tied-56th at the Danish Golf Challenge.

Talwar, who shot 67-70 on the first two days, is now 5-under for 54 holes.

The Indian order of Merit leader at home had just one birdie against four bogeys.

Arjun Prasad, the other Indian in the field, had missed the cut.

Tapio Pulkkanen Takes The Lead

Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen fired a second consecutive nine under par 63 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round.

The 36-year-old from Finland made eight birdies and an eagle at Odense Eventyr Golf, in a round that included several lengthy putts and saw him cruise away from what was a tightly bunched pack.

Pulkkanen currently sits 25th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Challengers For The Final Round

Frenchman Maxence Giboudot and 36-hole co-leader Algot Kleen from Sweden are Pulkkanen's closest competitors, the pair shot nine under par and five under par respectively to be three shots behind of the leader.

The final round of the Danish Golf Challenge begins at 8.00am local time, with Tapio Pulkkanen teeing off with Maxence Giboudot and Algot Kleen at 10.01am.