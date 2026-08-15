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Indian Squash Star Sanya Vats Loses Thrilling Semifinal At Bendigo Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 15, 2026 15:35 IST 1 Minute Read
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Top-seeded Indian squash player Sanya Vats' impressive run at the Bendigo Open concluded in a hard-fought five-game semifinal loss to Australian third seed Rachael Grinham.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian squash player Sanya Vats lost in the Bendigo Open women's semifinals.
  • Vats was defeated by Australian third seed Rachael Grinham in a five-game thriller.
  • The match score was 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11.
  • Sanya Vats, the top seed, had previously won her quarterfinal match.
  • She beat England's Zoe Tanner 11-3, 11-1, 11-2 in the quarterfinals.

India's Sanya Vats lost in a five-game thriller to Australian third seed Rachael Grinham in the women's semifinals of the Bendigo Open squash, a USD 3000 PSA Challenger event, here on Saturday.

The top-seeded Indian lost 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11.

 

In the quarterfinals, Sanya had beaten seventh seed Zoe Tanner of England 11-3, 11-1, 11-2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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