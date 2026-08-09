Sanya Vats Finishes Runners Up At Ballarat Open Squash

Indian squash sensation Sanya Vats showcased her talent by finishing as runner-up at the prestigious Ballarat Open squash tournament in Victoria, Australia, marking a significant achievement in her international career.
Key Points
- Indian squash player Sanya Vats secured the runner-up position at the Ballarat Open.
- Vats, seeded second, lost to top seed Sarah Cardwell in the women's final.
- The tournament was a US$ 3000 PSA Challenger event held in Victoria, Australia.
India's Sanya Vats finished runner-up at the Ballarat Open Squash, a US$ 3000 PSA Challenger event in Victoria, Australia on Sunday.
The second seed Indian went down 6-11, 8-11, 6-11 to top seed and local favourite Sarah Cardwell in the women's final.
The Delhi girl earlier beat South Korean Ain Jun 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 in the semi-finals after defeating another South Korean Sunghee Oh in the quarters.