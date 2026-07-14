Indian Squash Player Sanya Vats Exits HCL Challenger Semifinals

Indian squash player Sanya Vats' impressive campaign at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Chennai concluded after a semifinal loss to top seed Rouqaia Othman of Egypt.

Key Points Indian fourth seed Sanya Vats was eliminated from the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Vats lost to top seed Rouqaia Othman of Egypt in the semifinals.

The match took place at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

Other semifinal results included Joachim Chuah and Adham Roshdy in the men's draw, and Hwayeong Eum in the women's draw.

Rouqaia Othman secured a dominant victory over Sanya Vats.

Fourth seed Sanya Vats' impressive run ended after she lost to top seed Rouqaia Othman of Egypt in the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai here on Tuesday.

Vats suffered a 4-11, 2-11, 5-11 loss to the Egyptian at the Indian Squash Academy.

Semifinals results:

Men: 1-Joachim Chuah (Mas) bt 3-Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) 8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10; Adham Roshdy (Egy) bt 4-Salah Eltorgman (Can) 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

Women: 6-Hwayeong Eum (Kor) bt Hana Aladdin (Egy) 11-9, 9-11, 2-11, 11-4, 11-6; 1-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt 4-Sanya Vats (Ind) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5.