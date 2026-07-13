Indian Squash Star Sanya Vats Reaches HCL Challenger Semifinals

Discover how Indian squash sensation Sanya Vats secured her spot as the only Indian in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour semifinals in Chennai, setting up a thrilling clash with Egyptian top seed Rouqaia Othman.

Key Points Sanya Vats is the sole Indian player to reach the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour semifinals in Chennai.

Vats defeated fellow Indian Unnati Tripathi in the women's quarterfinals with a score of 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.

She will now compete against Egyptian top seed Rouqaia Othman in the semifinal match.

The tournament also featured quarterfinal matches in the men's category, with international players like Md Syafiq Kamal and Joachim Chuah advancing.

Sanya Vats emerged as the lone Indian to advance to the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai here on Monday. Fourth seed Sanya beat eighth seed compatriot Unnati Tripathi 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8 in the women's quarterfinals, and will take on Egyptian top seed Rouqaia Othman in the last-four stage.

Quarterfinal Results Overview

Results of quarterfinals (Indians unless specified): Men: Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) bt Hugo Jaen (Esp) 11-8, 11-3, 11-7; 1-Joachim Chuah (Mas) bt 7-Om Semwal 11-3, 11-5, 11-9; 4-Salah Eltorgman (Can) bt Wa Sern Low (Mas) 9-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Adham Roshdy (Egy) bt 2-Suraj Chand 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-7. Women: 4-Sanya Vats bt 8-Unnati Tripathi 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8; 1-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt Pooja Arthi Raghu 11-9, 13-11, 11-7; 6-Hwayeong Eum (Kor) bt 3-Rathika Seelan 11-13, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5; Hana Aladdin (Egy) bt Thanusaa Uthrian (Mas) 7-11, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 13-11.