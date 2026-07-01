How Indian Shuttlers Dominated Opening Round At Asia Junior Championships

Indian badminton talents, including Dhyan Santosh, Tanvi Patri, and Ruparelia, delivered impressive performances in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yatsushiro, Japan, signalling a strong start for the nation.

Key Points Dhyan Santosh caused an upset by defeating sixth seed Punnatat Prempunpong in the boys' singles.

Tanvi Patri secured a comfortable win against Christabel Purwanto in the girls' singles.

Fifth seed Ruparelia advanced after a three-game match against Pamudu Randiligama.

Adarshini Shri also registered a victory, contributing to India's strong showing.

Abhinav Garg was the sole Indian player to lose in the reported matches.

Dhyan Santosh upset sixth seed Punnatat Prempunpong of Thailand to lead a strong show by the Indian players in the first round of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships here on Wednesday.

Santosh put up a clinical show to beat Prempunpong 21-17, 21-18 in the boys' singles first round.

Tanvi Patri then breezed through her girls singles opening round, beating Indonesia's Christabel Purwanto 21-18, 21-6 while fifth seed Ruparelia defeated Sri Lanka's Pamudu Randiligama 21-13, 16-21, 21-7.

Among the other Indians in action, Adarshini Shri defeated Lee Kay Xin of Malaysia 21-12, 21-12 but Abhinav Garg went down 13-21, 22-24 to Lucas Lee of Malaysia.