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How Indian Shuttlers Dominated Opening Round At Asia Junior Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 01, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton talents, including Dhyan Santosh, Tanvi Patri, and Ruparelia, delivered impressive performances in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yatsushiro, Japan, signalling a strong start for the nation.

Key Points

  • Dhyan Santosh caused an upset by defeating sixth seed Punnatat Prempunpong in the boys' singles.
  • Tanvi Patri secured a comfortable win against Christabel Purwanto in the girls' singles.
  • Fifth seed Ruparelia advanced after a three-game match against Pamudu Randiligama.
  • Adarshini Shri also registered a victory, contributing to India's strong showing.
  • Abhinav Garg was the sole Indian player to lose in the reported matches.

Dhyan Santosh upset sixth seed Punnatat Prempunpong of Thailand to lead a strong show by the Indian players in the first round of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships here on Wednesday.

Santosh put up a clinical show to beat Prempunpong 21-17, 21-18 in the boys' singles first round.

 

Tanvi Patri then breezed through her girls singles opening round, beating Indonesia's Christabel Purwanto 21-18, 21-6 while fifth seed Ruparelia defeated Sri Lanka's Pamudu Randiligama 21-13, 16-21, 21-7.

Among the other Indians in action, Adarshini Shri defeated Lee Kay Xin of Malaysia 21-12, 21-12 but Abhinav Garg went down 13-21, 22-24 to Lucas Lee of Malaysia.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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