Home  » Sports » Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya beat Goa to book quarters spot

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya beat Goa to book quarters spot

Source: PTI
December 22, 2024 23:57 IST
Santosh Trophy

IMAGE: Meghalaya climbed to seven points from four matches in Group B and cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Goa. Photograph: AIFF/X

Damanbhalang Chyne converted a late penalty as Meghalaya edged Goa 1-0 to secure a quarter-final berth in the 78th Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In another Group B match, Tamil Nadu and Odisha played out a 1-1 draw at the Deccan Arena.

Meghalaya climbed to seven points from four matches in Group B and cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Goa, who are on three points from as many games. Meghalaya currently sit second in the group, behind leaders Kerala.

Goa, who went into the match on the back of two losses and just a solitary win, needed points against Meghalaya to help them in their fight to make the last eight.

After a solid first half, the side from the west coast put five defenders to protect their goal. Meghalaya, however, kept attacking in waves.

 

Khraw Kupar Jana looked lively down the right and had an opportunity from a slight angle to put it past Goa goalkeeper Sanij Budge, but sent his effort over.

Meghalaya were getting desperate as the clock wore down, but they soon found their lifeline when substitute Deibormane Tongper's shirt was tugged inside the Goa box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot as Chyne closed off the three points for Meghalaya.

Odisha rally to hold Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's search for their first win continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (68') put Tamil Nadu ahead after he converted a penalty but their lead lasted just seven minutes as Rahul Mukhi (75') darted on to an aerial through ball behind the defence, before poking it past the keeper to put Odisha level.

The latter remain fourth in Group B with four points from as many games so far. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, stay rock bottom with two points from the same number of matches.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

