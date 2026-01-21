HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Santosh Trophy: Holders West Bengal thrash Nagaland

Source: PTI
January 21, 2026 23:05 IST

West Bengal

IMAGE: Holders West Bengal kicked off their Santosh Trophy 2026 campaign with a big win over Nagaland on Wednesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Defending champions West Bengal began their campaign in the final round of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy with a 4-0 drubbing of Nagaland in Dhakuakhana, Assam, on Wednesday.

Robi Hansda put the 33-time champions in front in the second minute. Sayan Banerjee made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute before Akash Hemram (49th) and Aqib Nawad (90th) completed the tally in the Group A match.

West Bengal were off to a strong start as Hansda, last season's top-scorer, angled his firm header into the centre of the goal after Juweel Ahmed Mazumdar sent a corner from the left into the box.

Thereafter, winger Hemram swung one to the far post, and Banerjee rose to bury his header in.

 

Nagaland almost pulled one back as Laiwang Bohham sent Manton Wangshu away on the left. Manton advanced deeper and let fly a crisp right-footer. But West Bengal goalkeeper Somnath Dutta blocked it. As it rolled into the box, Ghuqhe Chishi blasted it over the bar.

After the change of ends, Bengal struck two more as Hansda sent Hemram away on the right. The winger sprinted in and placed it into the far post.

Nawab then ran in as an interception by Ato Chophi resulted in a return pass, and the substitute rolled it into the net from close range, just minutes before the final whistle.

In other Group A games, Rajasthan beat Uttarakhand 3-2 while two-time finalists Tamil Nadu edged past hosts Assam 1-0. 

On Thursday, last year's runners-up Kerala will take on Punjab in the opening match of Group B. Odisha will meet Meghalaya while Railways will play Services in the other two encounters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
