Home  » Sports » Palaksha, Tamilarasan in C'wealth Games 400m hurdles final

Palaksha, Tamilarasan in C'wealth Games 400m hurdles final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 30, 2026 01:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan made the nation proud by qualifying for the highly-anticipated men's 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games.

Yashas Palaksha

IMAGE: Yashas Palaksha finished third in Heat 1 of the Commonwealth Games men's 400m hurdles final, clocking 49.65 seconds, and qualified for the final as one of the fastest losers. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian athletes Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final.
  • They advanced at the Commonwealth Games as the two fastest losers.
  • Santhosh clocked 49.51 seconds in Heat 2, while Yashas recorded 49.65 seconds in Heat 1.
  • The duo finished seventh and eighth overall, securing their spots in the eight-man final.
  • The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled for Friday at the Commonwealth Games.

India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games after advancing as the two fastest losers, in Glasgow, on Wednesday.

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds.

 

Santhosh and Palaksha qualified for the final as the two fastest losers, while finishing seventh and eighth overall respectively.

The top two finishers from each of the three heats earned automatic qualification for the eight-man final, with the remaining two places going to the fastest athletes outside the automatic qualifying spots.

The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled for Friday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

commonwealth games400m hurdlesyashas palakshasanthosh k tamilarasanathletics india

More From Rediff

India's CWG Swimming Campaign: No Finals For Nataraj, Para Swimmers

India's CWG Swimming Campaign: No Finals For Nataraj, Para Swimmers
Gulveer pulls off massive upset to win 10,000m CWG silver

Gulveer pulls off massive upset to win 10,000m CWG silver
Historic Silver For Gulveer Singh In Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Historic Silver For Gulveer Singh In Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Related Stories

Nine medals assured! India's boxers make CWG history

Nine medals assured! India's boxers make CWG history

Web Stories

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?
10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To
Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026