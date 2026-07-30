Palaksha, Tamilarasan in C'wealth Games 400m hurdles final

India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan made the nation proud by qualifying for the highly-anticipated men's 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Yashas Palaksha finished third in Heat 1 of the Commonwealth Games men's 400m hurdles final, clocking 49.65 seconds, and qualified for the final as one of the fastest losers. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian athletes Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final.

They advanced at the Commonwealth Games as the two fastest losers.

Santhosh clocked 49.51 seconds in Heat 2, while Yashas recorded 49.65 seconds in Heat 1.

The duo finished seventh and eighth overall, securing their spots in the eight-man final.

The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled for Friday at the Commonwealth Games.

India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games after advancing as the two fastest losers, in Glasgow, on Wednesday.

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds.

Santhosh and Palaksha qualified for the final as the two fastest losers, while finishing seventh and eighth overall respectively.

The top two finishers from each of the three heats earned automatic qualification for the eight-man final, with the remaining two places going to the fastest athletes outside the automatic qualifying spots.

The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled for Friday.