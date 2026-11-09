Indian Men's Hockey Team Set For New Zealand Tour

Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will captain a youthful Indian men's hockey team on a significant three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, celebrating a century of sporting ties and offering crucial international exposure to emerging talents.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a young Indian men's hockey team on a three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23.

The tour commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, referencing the historic 1926 visit of an Indian Army hockey team.

The 20-member squad, announced on Monday, comprises a mix of emerging Under-21 players and current India A core members.

Chief coach Craig Fulton and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey highlighted the tour's importance for player development and celebrating sporting friendship.

The squad features Mohith HS and Pawan as goalkeepers, with captain Sanjay leading the defence, and a strong midfield and forward line.

Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a young Indian men's hockey team on a three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, marking 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

India will take on the hosts on November 19, 21 and 22 at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland.

Historic Sporting Ties And Squad Selection

The tour commemorates the historic 1926 visit of an Indian Army hockey team, featuring the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, which became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand.

The 20-member squad announced by Hockey India on Monday comprises a mix of emerging Under-21 players and members of the current India A core, providing young talents with an opportunity to gain international exposure.

Chief coach Craig Fulton said the matches would also help the support staff assess the emerging players against a strong opposition in its home conditions.

"The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home," Fulton said.

Player Development And Team Composition

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the tour would celebrate a century of sporting friendship while providing young players with an opportunity to showcase their potential.

The squad features goalkeepers Mohith HS and Pawan, while the defence will be marshalled by captain Sanjay alongside Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield comprises Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur and Venkatesh Kenche.

Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal are the five forwards in the squad.