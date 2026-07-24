Sporting Icons Join Call For Justice In Student Protests

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has joined other prominent sporting voices in backing the widespread student protests against exam paper leaks, highlighting a growing sentiment of suppression among the youth and calling for urgent solutions to safeguard their future.

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points Sanjay Manjrekar supports student protests against exam paper leaks, calling it a "revolt against suppression."

Other prominent sports figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill, have also called for solutions.

Students are demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged inaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed students, assuring government action to safeguard their interests.

Recent 'Sansad Chalo' march against NEET irregularities led to clashes with police.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has become the latest Indian sporting voice to back the ongoing students' protest against exam paper leaks, calling it a "revolt against feeling of suppression in a democracy".

In a strongly-worded post on X, Manjrekar said use of force to stop the agitation will not yield results. "This isn't just about NEET paper leaks. It's a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media's brainwashing," he said. "As a father of two, I know first hand : suppressing & brainwashing today's youth will never work," he added.

Sporting Icons Support Student Demands

His comments come a day after the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, and Olympic gold-winning former shooter Abhinav Bindra called for long-lasting solutions to the problems faced by students.

The protesting students are seeking the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that his failure to act on leaks led to suicides by multiple students.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message addressing the students, assuring them that his government is taking a series of steps to safeguard the interest of the youth.

Modi's outreach came three days after thousands of students took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam. During the march, police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells, injuring scores of students. Over 100 policemen were also injured while trying to stop the march.