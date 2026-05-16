Sanjana Wins Bronze At Asian Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Sanjana secured a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, adding to India's medal haul in the competition.

Photograph: Khelo India/X

Key Points Sanjana wins bronze in the women's 77kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Sanjana's total lift was 220kg, including 96kg in snatch and 124kg in clean and jerk.

China's Guifang Liao won gold, and North Korea's Kyong Ryong Kim secured silver in the same category.

Vanshita Verma finished fourth in the women's 86kg category with a total lift of 220kg.

Sanjana added a fourth medal to India's tally at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, clinching bronze in the women's 77kg category here on Saturday.

Sanjana's Winning Performance

Sanjana registered a total lift of 220kg (96kg in snatch and 124kg in clean and jerk) to finish third in a four-lifter field.

China's Guifang Liao won the gold medal with a combined effort of 265kg (118kg+147kg), while North Korea's Kyong Ryong Kim claimed silver with a total of 260kg (115kg+145kg).

India's Medal Tally

With her podium finish, Sanjana joined Komal Kohar (48kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg) and Ajith Narayana (71kg), all of whom have won bronze medals for India at the ongoing continental championships.

Other Performances

In the women's 86kg category, the other Indian in action, Vanshita Verma, finished fourth with a total lift of 220kg. She managed 95kg in snatch and 125kg in clean and jerk.

China's Cuiting Peng secured the gold medal with a total lift of 270kg. Bahrain's Alina Marushchak took silver with 265kg, while South Korea's Hyeonju Jang claimed bronze after lifting 245kg.