India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Sanjana crashes out after failing all three snatch attempts

India's weightlifter Sanjana, a strong medal contender, faced an unexpected early exit from the Commonwealth Games women's 77kg competition after failing all her snatch attempts.

Photograph: Khelo India/X

Key Points Indian weightlifter Sanjana faced an early exit from the Commonwealth Games women's 77kg competition.

Sanjana failed all three of her snatch attempts, unable to clear her opening weight of 94kg.

Her campaign ended before the clean and jerk phase, despite being a pre-Games medal contender.

This marks India's second consecutive 'Did Not Finish' (DNF) in weightlifting at the Games.

Indian weightlifter Sanjana made an early exit from the women's 77kg competition of the Commonwealth Games after failing all three of her snatch attempts here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was one of the pre-Games medal contenders, could not clear her opening weight of 94kg in three attempts, ending her campaign before the clean and jerk phase.

With no successful snatch lift, Sanjana was ruled out of the competition and did not get the opportunity to compete in her stronger clean and jerk discipline.

Impact Of Early Exits In Weightlifting

It was India's second successive 'Did Not Finish' (DNF) in weightlifting after Nirupama Devi endured a similar fate in the women's 63kg event on Tuesday, failing all three of her clean and jerk attempts after posting a 93kg snatch. Sanjana had entered the competition with entry weights of 94kg in the snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk, the second-highest entry total among the 10 competitors.