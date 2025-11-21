HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sania tells Richa: 'Don't Let Social Media Define Your Day'

Sania tells Richa: 'Don't Let Social Media Define Your Day'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 10:30 IST

x

'I actually find it quite funny that people who have never held a cricket bat or a tennis racket or a boxing glove in their hand can have such a big opinion about what you do professionally.'

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Facebook

"Social media cannot make or break your day," said six-time Grand Slam Champion Sania Mirza while speaking with Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh during a fireside chat at the Future Makers Conclave (FMC) in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

Moderated by sports journalist Mayanti Langer, Mirza shared her hard-earned wisdom.

"There are a couple of ways to handle it. She (Richa Ghosh) is still young, and my advice to her is just be as somebody who has faced and grown up in an era where electronic media and social media were coming."

 

"When I was coming up, we were about just newspapers, and Sportstar was the only kind of window to sports. But then electronic media started coming, the tabloids started coming in. It started getting boring to talk just about forehands and backhands, and then they wanted to start talking about, you know, other things of an athlete's life just to make things interesting, and then comes the criticism that you lost a match because you were out for dinner somewhere," she added.

Recalling the absurd comments that she used to face back then, Mirza said, "It made me very thick-skinned. So, I actually find it quite humorous. I actually find it quite funny that people who have never held a cricket bat or a tennis racket or a boxing glove in their hand can have such a big opinion about what you do professionally."

Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh, Sania Mirza and moderator Mayanti Langar at the Future Makars Conclave on Thursday

IMAGE: Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh, Sania Mirza and moderator Mayanti Langar at the Future Makars Conclave on Thursday. Photograph: X

"And I feel really sad for them sometimes, because I'm like, 'you must really be unhappy with your life to hate someone you've never met who's trying to represent the country at the highest level'," she added.

Pitying the comments that criticises her online, she said, "You don't take the good to heart, and you don't take the bad to heart. Because social media or media cannot make or break your day. It cannot be that important. What can make or break your day is what the people you love feel about you, who you love feels about you, what communication you have with them."

Ghosh, a young cricketer of the Indian women's cricket team who grew up in the social media era, had different perspective when asked about the way she handles social media criticism.

Gosh said she sees criticism as an indicator of growth in women's cricket.

"To be honest, I take it very positively, because earlier in women's cricket we didn't have that many followers or fans. But now, as the numbers grow, the criticism will also grow. So I try to take that part positively," she said.

Ghosh said the bigger we get the criticism, the more people come to watch the game.

"I take that as a positive sign, because it means more people are watching, they're liking what women's cricket is doing, and they see the value in it. And in cricket today, the bigger it gets, the more people come to watch."

The three day 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed "Futurise," was organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, concluded on Thursday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashes Updates: England 105 for 4 at lunch on Day 1
Ashes Updates: England 105 for 4 at lunch on Day 1
Gladiator Is Excited About The Ashes!
Gladiator Is Excited About The Ashes!
Will India Field 5 Batters In Guwahati?
Will India Field 5 Batters In Guwahati?
With focus on T20 WC, Hardik, Bumrah may sit out SA ODIs
With focus on T20 WC, Hardik, Bumrah may sit out SA ODIs
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

LJP(RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary hails CM Nitish Kumar, slams Oppn for skipping oath ceremony2:51

LJP(RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary hails CM Nitish Kumar,...

UAE Ambassador to India H E Abdul Nasser Al Shaali participates in exchange of various MoUs4:35

UAE Ambassador to India H E Abdul Nasser Al Shaali...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Venue for 19th National Bharat Scouts & Guides Jamboree2:14

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Venue for 19th National...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO