Sania-Pavic in second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 01, 2022 23:58 IST
IMAGE: Sania Mirza, who is making her final Wimbledon appearance, and Mate Pavic advanced to the second round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Friday. Photograph: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

India's Sania Mirza, who is making her final Wimbledon appearance, and Mate Pavic advanced to the second round of mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze, in London on Friday.

 

The Indo-Croatian duo registered a 6-4 3-6, 7-6(3) victory in the first round match.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

The 35-year-old Indian had won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

Mirza said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on.

"There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now," she said in the video uploaded by Wimbledon on Twitter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
