Sania Mirza's 40th Birthday With Parineeti, Ananya Birla

'Why why why do I love you so much? Because you're real. Because you're normal. And those are two fav qualities in a human.'

IMAGE: Sania Mirza celebrates her 40th birthday with Parineeti Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Sania Mirza celebrated her 40th birthday on November 15, 2026.

Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Birla joined the tennis ace at her birthday bash.

Tennis great Sania Mirza celebrated her 40th birthday with Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Birla.

The former World No. 1 doubles player turned 40 on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Birla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Why why why do I love you so much? Because you're real. Because you're normal. And those are two fav qualities in a human. Happpy happpy bday my Aggu. I wuv you. I've already said everything in person, instagram is only to post our bad photos together. @mirzasaniar,' Parineeti said on Instagram, posting photos from the birthday bash.

Sania's Illustrious Career and New Role

The torchbearer for women's tennis in India, Sania won six Grand Slam titles during her career -- three in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles.

Sania, who retired from tennis in 2023, was recently elected to the All India Tennis Association general body.