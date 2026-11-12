Sania Mirza: 'No Man In My Life'

'I don't know if there might be one in the future.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/X

Key Points Sania Mirza has put an end to widespread speculation about her romantic life.

Male friends often invite her on 'boys' trips' and treat her as 'one of the boys'.

Sania was previously married to cricketer Shoaib Malik from 2010 to 2023, with whom she has a son.

Former tennis World No. 1 doubles player Sania Mirza has addressed speculation over her relationship status on Double Date, a talk show hosted by actress Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi.

Sania was joined by close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan on the show.

Her Relationship Status

Asked if she was approached for a coffee date recently, Sania revealed that her male friends frequently invite her on boys' trips but tend to treat her more like one of the boys than a potential romantic interest.

Farah shared that some of her friends call to ask whether the tennis star is 'genuinely single'.

'There is no man in my life and I don't know if there might be one in the future,' Sabia revealed.

Sania was married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik from 2010 to 2023. The couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018.