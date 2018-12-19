Sania Mirza cuddles with baby Izhaan

December 19, 2018 12:25 IST

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with her bundle of joy. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Twitter

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza and her husband and former Pakistani cricket captain, Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy, Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

Izhaan is the tennis sensation’s and Pakistani cricketer's first born.

Recently, Sania shared an adorable picture of Izhaan in her arms with caption, “Never thought I’d find leaving home so difficult... After a hard day at work and away from Izhaan... this is all I want to come back to Allhamdulillah.”

Izhaan looked too cute all cuddled up in his mama’s arms.

Here’s sending our love to the super cute mother-son duo.