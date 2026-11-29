Tennis icon Sania Mirza is set to join the Invest Telangana Global Summit on December 7-9, 2026, lending her influential support to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's vision for 'Telangana Rising' and attracting crucial investments to the state.

Photograph: Sania Mirza/Twitter

Key Points Tennis star Sania Mirza will participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit on December 7, 8 and 9, 2026.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced Mirza's involvement on Sunday, highlighting her support for the 'Telangana Rising' vision.

The summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Future City, a development by the state government on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Actor Mahesh Babu also met with CM Reddy, as the state government makes elaborate arrangements for the flagship investment event.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said tennis star Sania Mirza would participate in the state government's Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 7, 8 and 9.

Bharat Future City is being developed by the state government.

"One of the most successful sports icons of #Telangana, and an inspiration to thousands of budding, young sportswomen, @MirzaSania came forward to support our vision of #TelanganaRising and join the #InvestTelanganaGlobalSummit on Dec 7-8-9, 2026, at the #BharatFutureCity in Hyderabad," Reddy said in a post on X.

Separately, actor Mahesh Babu called on Reddy, according to a release.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements for the flagship investment summit.