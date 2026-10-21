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Sangram set for London MMA showdown in December

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 21, 2026 18:10 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian wrestling legend Sangram Singh is set to electrify London's O2 arena on December 19, facing Malta's Wallochon in a highly anticipated MMA bout at FightStar Championship 39.

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Key Points

  • Former Indian wrestler Sangram Singh will fight Malta's Wallochon in an MMA bout.
  • The fight is scheduled for December 19 at the FightStar Championship 39 in The O2, London.
  • Sangram Singh has been undefeated since his MMA debut in 2024, securing wins against three international opponents.
  • Singh is also recognised as a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.

Former Indian wrestler Sangram Singh will take on Malta's Wallochon in a MMA bout in London on December 19.

The two will compete in the FightStar Championship 39 at The O2 in London.

 

Since making his MMA debut in 2024, Sangram has recorded wins over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi and France's Florian Coudier.

Sangram is a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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