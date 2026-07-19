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Indian MMA Star Sangram Singh Delivers Stunning Knockout To Win Asia Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 19, 2026 20:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian mixed martial arts sensation Sangram Singh made history by securing the prestigious STRIKE Asia Championship title with a rapid knockout victory over Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali, further cementing his unbeaten professional record and national pride.

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Key Points

  • Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh won the STRIKE Asia Championship title.
  • Singh defeated Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali via knockout in just 80 seconds.
  • The victory extends Sangram Singh's unbeaten professional MMA record.
  • This win reinforces Singh's position as a leading Indian combat sports athlete.

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh scripted history as he defeated Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali via a stunning knockout in just one minute and 20 seconds to clinch the prestigious STRIKE Asia Championship title here on Sunday.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown lived up to its billing, but only briefly, as Sangram dominated the contest from the opening bell. Displaying exceptional power, precision, and composure, Sangram finished the fight in emphatic fashion.

 

Sangram Singh's Unbeaten MMA Journey

With this victory, Sangram extended his unbeaten professional MMA record and added another historic milestone to his illustrious sporting career. The triumph further strengthens his remarkable transition from championship wrestling to mixed martial arts and reinforces his position as one of India's leading combat sports athletes.

Sangram dedicated the title to the people of India and said that every time he competes, he carries the dreams and pride of the nation with him. The victory marks another memorable chapter in Sangram's career, following previous international MMA wins over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi, and France's Florian Coudier.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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