India's Sangram Singh Battles Pakistan's Abid Ali For MMA Championship

Indian MMA sensation Sangram Singh, with an unbeaten record, is poised for a high-stakes STRIKE Asia Champion Title fight against Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur, representing a pivotal moment in his combat sports career.

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Key Points Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh will compete for the STRIKE Asia Champion Title against Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali.

The championship bout is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur.

Sangram Singh, a former wrestling champion, boasts an unbeaten 3-0 professional MMA record.

This fight is a significant milestone in Singh's transition from professional wrestling to mixed martial arts.

Singh views the India-Pakistan contest as special, fighting for 140 crore Indians.

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh is set for one of the biggest contests of his combat sports career as he takes on Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali for the prestigious STRIKE Asia Champion Title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. The title fight has generated significant anticipation across the combat sports fraternity, with the winner set to be crowned the STRIKE Asia Champion. The contest also marks another important milestone in Sangram's remarkable transition from professional wrestling to mixed martial arts.

Sangram Singh's Unbeaten MMA Journey

A two-time Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion, Sangram has enjoyed a flawless start to his professional MMA career. He announced himself on the global stage by defeating Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir in just 90 seconds on his MMA debut in Georgia before registering impressive victories over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands and France's Florian Coudier in Argentina. His triumph in Argentina also made him the first Indian to win a professional MMA bout on Argentine soil, extending his unbeaten professional record to 3-0.

India-Pakistan Rivalry Fuels Championship Bout

Speaking ahead of the championship bout, Sangram Singh said, "Every time I step into the cage, I don't just fight for myself; I fight for 140 crore Indians. India versus Pakistan is always special, irrespective of the sport, and I fully understand the emotions attached to this contest. "I have trained with complete discipline and respect for my opponent, but once the cage closes, my only mission will be to ensure that the Indian flag flies high. I believe fitness, dedication and mental strength are the biggest weapons any athlete can possess."