Yuvraj Sandhu Shines At Turkish Airlines Open

Yuvraj Sandhu made an impressive debut at the Turkish Airlines Open, securing a spot in the Top-10 after the first day, while Mikael Lindberg leads the tournament with a strong performance.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu achieves a Top-10 position after the first day of the Turkish Airlines Open with a 3-under 69.

Shubhankar Sharma cards a 2-under 70, placing him in a tie for 22nd at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Mikael Lindberg leads the Turkish Airlines Open with a bogey-free 66.

Lindberg aims to secure a spot in the U.S. PGA Championship by finishing in the top three of the Asian Swing Rankings.

Yuvraj Sandhu, a first-time on the DP World Tour, produced his best opening day performance on the Tour as he fired a 3-under 69 to be inside the Top-10 after day one of the Turkish Airlines Open here.

Another Indian in the field, Shubhankar Sharma had a round of 2-under 70 to be Tied-22nd.

Lindberg Leads With Strong Finish

Sweden's Mikael Lindberg produced a fast finish to card a bogey-free 66 and hold a one-shot lead after day one.

The Swede appeared unlikely to threaten early clubhouse pacesetters Alejandro Del Rey and Ewen Ferguson when he began his back nine at one under, but four birdies across his closing six holes saw him move to six under par at National Golf Club.

Sandhu's Performance Breakdown

Sandhu, who qualified for the DP World Tour after topping the PGTI Order of Merit, started on the tenth and birdied the 12th, but dropped back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th to turn in 1-over.

On his second nine, he birdied the first, fourth, fifth and the eighth to finish at 3-under for the day.

Sharma, who has two DP World Tour titles to his name, had three birdies, an eagle and three bogeys in his 70.

Lindberg's Key Birdies

After starting from the tenth, Lindberg made his first birdie of the day on the 18th. But that proved to be the spark that preceded a brilliant run home for him.

The 33-year-old birdied both the par-five first and fourth, before reaching four under with a good chip after an excellent tee shot. He then rounded out his day with a pair of closing gains to vault to the summit.

Lindberg recorded a career-best third place finish at last week's Volvo China Open to catapult into eighth position on the Asian Swing Rankings, hitting his stride ahead of this week's fourth and final counting event on the Asian Swing.

Asian Swing Rankings Implications

He will now have his sights set on earning a place in the field of next month's U.S. PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club by finishing in the top three of the Asian Swing Rankings. The winner of the Asian Swing also qualifies for all the Back 9 events and receives a USD 200,000 prize money bonus.

South African Daniel van Tonder also went bogey-free during the afternoon wave to card a 67 and make it a three-way tie for second on the leaderboard in Belek, alongside Ferguson and Del Rey.