Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Charge At Catalunya Championship

Yuvraj Sandhu leads the Indian contingent at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the opening round, positioning himself as a strong contender in the golf tournament.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu leads the Indian golfers at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship with a 4-under 68.

Shaun Norris leads the tournament after the first round with an impressive 8-under par.

Shubhankar Sharma carded a 71 and is placed T-70, while Veer Ahlawat struggled with a 75.

Sandhu's round included five birdies and one bogey, showcasing his strong performance.

Yuvraj Sandhu was the leading Indian after the opening round, as he shot 4-under 68 to be placed T-16 at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship golf tournament here.

He was four shots behind first round leader Shaun Norris (64) at the Real Club de Golf El Prat.

Indian Golfers' Performance At Catalunya Championship

The two other Indians in the field are Shubhankar Sharma (71) and Veer Ahlawat (75), who had a tough time.

Sharma, with 71, was T-70 on the leaderboard while Ahlawat, who got a late berth this week, carded 3-over 75 in his first round and is placed T-136.

Sandhu's Impressive Opening Round

Sandhu began his opening round on the back nine and made birdies on the 12th and 15th holes before making his only bogey of the round on the 17th hole. On the front nine Sandhu made three more birdies to finish 4-under.

Sharma And Ahlawat's Challenges

Sharma and Ahlawat started their first round on the front nine. Sharma made three birdies and two bogeys in his 71.

Ahlawat opened his round with two consecutive birdies before dropping a shot on the fifth hole. On the back nine he dropped another four strokes in a matter of four holes two bogeys and a double bogey.

Norris Leads The Field

Norris, who leads the field after the first round, began his round on the back nine and had seven birdies, one bogey and one eagle in his opening round of 8-under par. His closest rivals were Alexander Levy, Ewen Fergusson and David Law at 7-under.