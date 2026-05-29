Yuvraj Sandhu Faces Uphill Task At Austrian Alpine Open

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu faces an uphill battle at the Austrian Alpine Open after a challenging first round, while Yanhan Zhou leads the tournament with an impressive score.

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu started poorly at the Austrian Alpine Open, finishing the first round at 1-over 71.

Yanhan Zhou of China leads the Austrian Alpine Open after a stunning 8-under 62.

Sandhu needs to improve his pace to make the cut at the Austrian Alpine Open.

Ricardo Gouveia is in second place at 7-under, closely trailing Zhou.

Rafa Cabrera Bello is among six players tied for third at 6-under.

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu got off to a difficult start at the Austrian Alpine Open tournament as he carded 1-over 71 to be placed T-100 at the end of opening round here.

Zhou Leads After Impressive Opening Round

The leader at the end of the day was Yanhan Zhou of China with a card of 8-under 62.

Sandhu, the lone Indian player in the field, began the day on the front nine with three consecutive bogeys. A double bogey on the fifth hole saw him drop five shots in the first five holes of the round.

Sandhu's Recovery And Challenges

A string of three straight birdies at close of the front nine, followed by birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, helped Sandhu move back to even par.

He dropped a shot on the 14th but picked up another on the 16th before dropping a shot with a late birdie on the 17th to end the day at 1-over par. The low scoring nature of the course requires Sandhu to pick up the pace if he hopes to make his fourth cut of the season this week.

Young Zhou's Dominance

The youngest player on the field this week is Yanhan Zhou of China, the first day leader. The 18-year-old put together a stunning opening round of 8-under 62 with seven birdies, one eagle and one bogey. If he wins this week, he will be in the top 30 of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Other Top Contenders

Ricardo Gouveia is in second place after carding 7-under 63. Rafa Cabrera Bello, who claimed his first title in Austria back in 2009, is one of six players tied for third place with a card of 6-under 64. Marcel Schneider, Tobias Jonsson, Davis Bryant, Lucas Bjerregaard and Brandon Robinson Thompson are the other five players in third place.